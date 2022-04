The Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are now confirmed to perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name, during the 94th Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from a source involved with the show. The first-time nominees — who are 20 and 24, respectively — are widely considered the favorites to take home the best original song Oscar statuette, having already been awarded the equivalent Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Grammy and Society of Composers and Lyricists prizes.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast and Video --...

