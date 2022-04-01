ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Florida’s Seven Mile Bridge to close for annual footrace

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLb4X_0ewLXjd400

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic early Saturday for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. for the Seven Mile Bridge Run. The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that help to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

The race will being at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.

The contest is among the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, typically filling all 1,500 participant slots within minutes of online registration opening.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

22K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seven Mile Bridge#Florida Keys#Atlantic Ocean#Gulf Of Mexico#Ap
WESH

Video shows giant shark at Ponce Inlet dog beach

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Central Florida family spotted a huge shark feeding close to the shore of a Ponce Inlet dog beach Monday night. "That is a big shark," a man is heard saying. "Look how close it is to the beach." See the video in the player...
PONCE INLET, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy