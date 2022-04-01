ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly cloudy, mostly dry Friday

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday looks nice with dry weather...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
KELOLAND TV

Steady Chances For Precipitation

We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Monday forecast: Partly cloudy with gusty winds

Look for partly cloudy skies and gusty winds across much of Southern California Monday. A wind advisory is in place for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 3 p.m. We are expecting afternoon temperatures to continue to climb through Wednesday, when a high of 87 is forecast for downtown. Strong Santa Ana winds […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy