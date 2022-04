Your Saturday will start off quite nice with lots of sun and highs soaring to near 90 degrees. However, heading into the evening hours a disturbance will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. A few storms could become severe, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Isolated storms will once again be in the forecast on Sunday, with one or two becoming strong once again, so be weather aware tomorrow as well.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO