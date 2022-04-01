Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haskell, western Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from Haskell to Anson to Merkel, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abilene, Clyde, Haskell, Stamford, Anson, Albany, Baird, Throckmorton, Wylie, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Rule, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, Lueders, Rochester, Lawn, Weinert and O`brien. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 264 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
