ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jim Cramer Blasts Germany For Not Doing Enough To Help Ukraine

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRpFr_0ewLTduC00

CNBC host Jim Cramer furiously tweeted that Germany should do more than what it is doing to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

Replying to a Twitter user, who said that Estonia, which is 65 times smaller than Germany, gave almost six times more in military assistance to Ukraine, Cramer said, "this is infuriating and it is why Ukraine struggles. Send them what they need."

Benzinga's Take: Germany initially faced flak for its placid response as critics pointed to its reliance on Russia for oil and natural gas.

The country later did provide aid to Ukraine after the Russian menace in Kyiv. For the first time, taking a U-turn on its historic policy of never sending weapons to conflict zones, Berlin sent anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine. It also unblocked other European Union countries from sending German-made equipment as aid.

People still stand divided on the amount of help that Germany has provided to Ukraine in comparison to other European nations. Many reports indicated that they were already expecting this from Germany. Pacifism has been the underlying doctrine behind German foreign policy since the Second World War. And its decision to send lethal aid to a conflict region was in itself a big step.

Almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany as of Friday (Berlin Time), according to Germany's Interior Ministry.

What Else: Cramer on Thursday separately said he wanted to go in on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD amid an 8.3% plunge in shares and earlier took shots at traders who called for selling Apple Inc AAPL shares.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Was Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' Oscars Joke In The Script?

Will Smith offered a public apology to Chris Rock, saying, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous." Jim Carrey said Smith should be arrested and sued for $200 million. A new report says the joke made by Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards that triggered Will Smith to approach the comedian during the live broadcast and slap him across the face was not scripted.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Estonia#Cnbc#Russian#Eastern European#Jimcramer#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
Russia
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

How Russia's war in Ukraine could crush Belarus

In the summer months of 2020, an embittered Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was on the brink of losing his power amid massive domestic protests and Western sanctions. Then the Kremlin came to the rescue. Now Lukashenko is returning the favor by allowing his country to be a staging ground for...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Ukraine Calls For More Arms, Says Russia Destroying Fuel And Food Depots

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. U.S. President Joe Biden's three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy