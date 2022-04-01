Marshalltown to Tear Down Tornado-Damaged Buildings

(Marshalltown, IA) — Nearly four years after a massive tornado hit the community of Marshalltown, work is getting underway to demolish and clean up damaged buildings that lie within the main downtown business district. Marshalltown city administrator, Jessica Kinser, says buildings on the south side and Main Street are first in line, and two buildings on the First Street side are going to be coming down. If all goes according to plan, the demolition should be finished in two weeks. The city then hopes to start rebuilding.