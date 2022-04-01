Facebook Builds Data Center In Temple

Amazon intentionally made it more difficult to cancel Amazon Prime by drawing out the process, new documents reveal.The project, code-named “Iliad” after the lengthy poem, put multiple layers of questions and offers between the main Amazon page and the final cancellation in the hope that users would eventually stay on the service.After this was implemented, Prime cancellations dropped as low as 14 per cent at one point in 2017, Business Insider reports.Amazon has maintained a multi-step cancellation process today in order to retain users and has faced serious criticism for it.In January last year, The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) said...

BUSINESS ・ 17 DAYS AGO