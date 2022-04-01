ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Facebook Builds Data Center In Temple

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a press release from the Temple Economic Development Corporation, meta, Facebook’s...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
East Valley Tribune

SRP proposes high-voltage line for Facebook center

Meta, parent company of Facebook, may be getting its own half-mile high-voltage power line between the 202 San Tan Freeway and Ellsworth Road in Mesa. Salt River Project said in a release that a proposed 230 kV line, which would be suspended from poles about 125 feet tall, are needed to deliver large loads of electricity to Meta’s $800 million data center, now under construction at Ellsworth and Elliot Roads.
MESA, AZ
KXAN

California tech firm submits application to Hutto ISD that could lead to potential $2.4B investment

The Hutto Independent School Board of Trustees has accepted an application from Applied Materials for a Chapter 313 Agreement, a type of tax incentive offered by the state and local communities for businesses expanding in or relocating to Texas. Applied Materials is a global company that focuses on semiconductor research and development to improve chip-making technology.
HUTTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
Temple, TX
Business
City
Temple, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N W#Hyperscale Data Center
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
Apple Insider

Apple agrees to pay $14.8M to settle iCloud storage lawsuit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has agreed to pay out $14.8 million to U.S. residents to settle a class action lawsuit focused on the storage of useriCloud data on non-Apple servers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
itechpost.com

Mark Zuckerberg Makes It Official: NFTs Coming to Instagram

Mark Zuckerburg announces that NFTs are officially coming to Instagram. The CEO himself did not reveal much about when will it be implemented and how, but Zuckerburg added that Meta is actively working on it. NFTs in Instagram. NFTs are officially coming to Instagram. Mark Zuckerburg has shared this officially...
INTERNET
Wave 3

Your Money: Amazon under investigation, meal kit companies struggling

It’s one of the latest companies to adjust course following war in Ukraine. Your Money: The Walkman is back, Apple unveiling new products. The Walkman, Sony's iconic music player, will be released in two new versions starting at $1,600. Your Money: Wordle cheaters and delivery driver shortages. Updated: Mar....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Airlines, Restaurant Chains Jump On Subscription Bandwagon: WSJ

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM), Taco Bell, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG), and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) introduced or tested subscription programs in recent months, betting that customers will be intrigued by the chance to pay upfront for a taco a day, discounted salads and frequent flights, WSJ reports.
LIFESTYLE
PC Magazine

Maximize Your Inbox With a $39 Mailbird Subscription

While most work communication involves video calls and messaging apps, email remains the go-to for important messages. So why not make the most out of your inbox? Mailbird lets Windows users stay on top of incoming messages, whether you're a freelancer managing multiple accounts or a small business owner juggling customer inquiries.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon intentionally made it difficult to cancel Prime subscription in secret project

Amazon intentionally made it more difficult to cancel Amazon Prime by drawing out the process, new documents reveal.The project, code-named “Iliad” after the lengthy poem, put multiple layers of questions and offers between the main Amazon page and the final cancellation in the hope that users would eventually stay on the service.After this was implemented, Prime cancellations dropped as low as 14 per cent at one point in 2017, Business Insider reports.Amazon has maintained a multi-step cancellation process today in order to retain users and has faced serious criticism for it.In January last year, The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) said...
BUSINESS
Lincoln Report

TikTok GOP Campaign Paid for by Facebook Parent Company

According to The Washington Post, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is paying a major Republican PR agency to trash TikTok. One of the most popular apps in the globe, TikTok, has been rising rapidly in popularity, and Facebook is hoping to compete with Reels, its video-sharing platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy