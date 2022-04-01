ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No Evidence Of Road Rage

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, brought her son to a Dallas hospital Monday, saying a person in a...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 1

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
