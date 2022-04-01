ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood County, MN

Soybean stock-to-use ratio raises eyebrows

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne area getting farmers’ attention these days is stocks-to-use ratios, a measure of supply and demand of commodities. According to Dan Uttech, feed ingredients procurement manager for New...

windomnews.com

Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
KFYR-TV

Farmers see rise in input costs; seed prices remain more or less constant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With planting season coming up soon, farmers have expressed concern about the costs of their inputs. While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that’s the price of seeds. The price of canola and soybean seeds haven’t seen record increases like other inputs have because the prices are more or less set each fall.
BISMARCK, ND
Local
Minnesota Business
County
Cottonwood County, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
thefern.org

Three in 10 Americans shrug at higher food prices — survey

Americans say food prices are not rising as rapidly as the government reports and 31 percent of them say they have made little or no change in their shopping habits in response to inflation, said Purdue University. But expectations of food inflation are on the rise, according to the Consumer Food Insights survey. “Apparently, consumers… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Deep Discounter Ollie’s Says Consumer ‘Trade-Down Effect Is Coming Soon’

It is perhaps no surprise that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which was launched in 1982 amid the last bout of double-digit inflation, is preparing for a big 40th anniversary year. With the price of everything on the rise, the quirky Pennsylvania-based retailer that boasts about the 431 frenetic “semi lovely stores” it operates in 29 states says it is well-positioned for the latest round of consumer belt-tightening.
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Will Be Forced To Pay For High Diesel Prices

As fuel prices are getting higher and higher, people are opting to drive less and less. Here in Iowa, we have it “better” than the coasts but raising prices are still not ideal. But imagine owning a fleet of semi-trucks!. Jeff Arens, the general manager for Schuster Trucking...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell...
BUSINESS

