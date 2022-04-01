ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Skippy is recalling 161,692 pounds of peanut butter

By CNN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Skippy Foods, LLC, is recalling thousands of pounds of Skippy peanut butter because of stainless steel fragments possibly contaminating “a limited number of jars.”. The company, which is owned by Hormel Foods, said Wednesday that it was recalling more than 9,000 cases of reduced...

wsvn.com

#Hormel Foods#Skippy Peanut Butter
