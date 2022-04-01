ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: The 60s are back, heading into the weekend!

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Warm weather and some sunlight will make a return...

www.kctv5.com

KHQ Right Now

After Nearly 5 Months, the 60s are Finally Back!

We officially rang in the Spring season early Sunday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon it will truly feel like Spring!. A fast-moving ridge of high pressure will bring a strong push of warm air in from the south on Wednesday, helping to boost our temperatures into the 60s in Spokane for the first time since Oct. 28th!
SPOKANE, WA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: From snow to 60s, the forecast turns toward spring this week

Saturday’s snowstorm was one of the Lehigh Valley’s heaviest of the season. But in a couple of days, we’ll be back to basking in springtime warmth. Power outages from this weekend’s wintry weather were largely isolated by Sunday morning. Those remaining generally appeared to be due to strong wind snapping tree limbs. Most outages reported locally were scattered around the Slate Belt and northern Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning followed by mid-60s

It looks to be a beautiful weather weekend in Kansas City. With that said, it is a bit chilly to begin Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm into the 50s by lunchtime, topping out in the low- to mid-60s later in the afternoon. The wind shifts to the south later this evening and sets up a warmer day on Sunday, with temperatures into the 70s. There will be some gusty south winds and increasing clouds, but dry conditions expected. The beginning of the work week brings rain chances until Wednesday, so even more reasons to get out and enjoy this weekend’s forecast!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KGUN 9

We rise to the 90s, then fall back to the 60s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Let the roller coaster begin!. Highs will soar to the low 80s today, 90s Friday and Saturday, then drop to the 60s by Tuesday of next week. Tucson will likely hit it's first 90 degree day tomorrow, then 93° by Saturday. A weather system...
TUCSON, AZ
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps in low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday, Winds: SW 5-15 G25. High: 60. Temps drop off late day NE spreading SW. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly cloudy tonight with drizzle or light rain. Winds: NNE 5-10. Low: 36. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with...
CHICAGO, IL
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cold front brings chance of rain on Sunday

Clear skies and mild this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak on Sunday. Another cold front will push through Sunday with a chance of rain developing out ahead of it during the late afternoon and evening hours. Seasonable temperatures are expected through early...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

Temperatures to drop throughout the day

Light rain or drizzle is possible this afternoon, with most areas drying out as a cold front sweeps through. That will drop temperatures into the 40s by the middle of the day. Clouds will be tough to clear, with another wave coming in overnight. If temperatures get cold enough we could see a brief rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. No accumulation or impacts from the snow are expected at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX31 Denver

Breezy Thursday with 60s; 70s this weekend

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting breezy conditions Thursday afternoon, with wind gusting 15-30 mph. Expect sunny skies across the Front Range with highs around 66 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 59 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KOMU

Forecast: Below average temperatures and some sunshine for the weekend

Sunshine returned to the region today and we’ll continue to see mostly to partly sunny skies through the weekend with below average temperatures remaining in the forecast. Saturday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs only warming to the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.
MISSOURI STATE
WBTV

One more cool day, then back to the 60s tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pour yourself an extra-large cup of coffee this morning. Between the time change AND the cold temps, you deserve it!. Yesterday was a doozy! We went from early morning thunderstorms to a windy and cold afternoon. Today will be considerably quieter. It won’t be considerably warmer, though. Highs will still be running more than 10 degrees below average as we just barely make it to 50 this afternoon. It will be sunny and a little less windy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago weather warmup: Back to back 60s coming for Chicago

Chicago - Chicago survived Saturday with the coldest temperatures since the middle of February. O'Hare had a high of 23 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. For the day it was almost 21 degrees below average. We followed that with more wintry weather early Sunday morning. Some of us saw a dusting of light snow and even a bit of graupel.
CHICAGO, IL
KCTV 5

Tornado on Tuesday night hit neighborhood in St. Joseph

It's been a fun ride to the Final Four. The sports team at KCTV5 likes it when our local teams do well, but we also understand that our local teams have rivalries with one another. So, with that in mind, here's Neal Jones with tonight's Top 5 segment. Construction of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

