Bibb Co. family experiences storm damage to home twice in a year

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person was injured after her mobile home overturned and she got trapped inside Wednesday night, according to Brierfield Fire and Rescue. Officials said they’re grateful Wednesday night’s storm was not nearly as bad as the EF-3 tornado that came through last March.

But for families hit this time – there’s still a lot of work to go. Clean-up began well in the early hours of Thursday morning. Neighbors and officials worked to get trees out of the way and make sure everyone was out of their homes.

“We sent our resources there, obviously to take care of that,” Board President of Brierfield Fire & Rescue Vic Walker said.

Once the sun came up, the damage was much more visible at Ashley Morris and Cody Banks’ home.

“This one was a lot worse,” Morris said reflecting on this week’s storm compared to the one last March.

They got hit exactly a year and five days ago.

“We really didn’t notice much of the damage until we came back here today and seen it,” Banks said. “It’s a lot more than we thought it would be.”

Both are grateful for the storm shelter where they waited out the storm.

“I’d advise anyone to have one,” Morris said. “If it wasn’t for that I don’t know where we would be.”

Last year, they lost their roof. Now, the home is a complete loss.

“Any kind of tornado or storm is bad, but it could have been much worse,” Walker said. “We’re very thankful that there was very limited injuries.”

Because things can be replaced, it’s the loved ones they’re glad to still have today.

“I’m glad we listened when we did,” Morris said. “It was really quick.”

This family does have arrangements to stay elsewhere while they figure out what they will do next.

