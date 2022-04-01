EF-1 tornado touched down in Bucks County Thursday night, National Weather Service says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Armstrong County on Thursday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center According to National Weather Service, the EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne Township. Local Storm Report: EF2 TORNADO DAMAGE IN WAYNE TOWNSHIP. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS FORTHCOMING IN PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 1, 2022 After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service said the tornado damaged homes and destroyed two barns. Some of that damage was carried three-quarters of a mile away by the winds. The storm dropped the tornado at 11:47 a.m. near State Route 1035 and Pine Road in Rural Valley. It traveled northeast, carving a path of damage for 9 miles, ending north of Dayton near Boat Launch Road at 11:56 a.m. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center At its widest point, this tornado was 350 yards wide. The National Weather Service notes that most of the tornado’s nine-mile path had damage similar to an EF0 tornado, but had a brief period of 120 mph winds, giving it the EF2 designation.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO