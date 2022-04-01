ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

EF-1 tornado touched down in Bucks County Thursday night, National Weather Service says

By Shaynah Ferreira
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bucks County Thursday night as a line of storms moved through the Delaware Valley. Officials said the tornado graded an EF-1 with maximum winds up to 100 MPH. It dragged a 2-mile path...

www.fox29.com

TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WBRE

Residents in Lycoming County recovering from intense storm

LAIRDSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Lairdsville are recovering from a storm that tore through their community on Thursday night. Along route 118 in Lairdsville, the havoc from the storm is evident. Residents recounting the experience say it was a scary experience. As of Friday morning, there are over 1,000 people waking up without […]
AccuWeather

Forecaster warns of tornado 'threat area' expansion

Climate change factors may have increased the possibility of severe weather in major markets. Tornadoes are always a key severe weather event to watch out for and are typical of the Southeast and Midwest regions during the spring and summertime. However, there are new warnings that even more “threat areas” could be on the horizon.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
CBS Pittsburgh

National Weather Service: EF2 Tornado Confirmed In Wayne Township, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Armstrong County on Thursday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center According to National Weather Service, the EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne Township. Local Storm Report: EF2 TORNADO DAMAGE IN WAYNE TOWNSHIP. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS FORTHCOMING IN PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 1, 2022 After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service said the tornado damaged homes and destroyed two barns. Some of that damage was carried three-quarters of a mile away by the winds. The storm dropped the tornado at 11:47 a.m. near State Route 1035 and Pine Road in Rural Valley. It traveled northeast, carving a path of damage for 9 miles, ending north of Dayton near Boat Launch Road at 11:56 a.m. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center At its widest point, this tornado was 350 yards wide. The National Weather Service notes that most of the tornado’s nine-mile path had damage similar to an EF0 tornado, but had a brief period of 120 mph winds, giving it the EF2 designation.
NBC Philadelphia

It Was a Tornado That Ripped Through Part of Bucks County

Lee la historia en español aquí. Trees were uprooted, power lines toppled and some homes were damaged Thursday night as a confirmed tornado tore through a Bucks County community. Severe storms roared through the Philadelphia suburbs Thursday causing heavy rain, wind and spinning off the isolated tornado in...

