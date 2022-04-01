ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Truck Tuesdays Will Return to Cedar Rapids Next Month

By Courtlin
104.5 KDAT
 2 days ago
A popular weekly event will make its return to Cedar Rapids beginning in May!. Starting on Tuesday, May 3rd, Food Truck Tuesdays will officially be back at NewBo City Market. Every Tuesday from May through August, a variety of food trucks will be parked outside under the awning...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Local Food#Food Drink#Caribbean Kitchen#Newbo City Market#Aroma Artisan Pizza#Torch Kitchen#Pita#American Cuisine
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

