A new deal between Manchester, Liverpool, Dublin and Belfast could help the areas become world leaders in green energy, Andy Burnham has said.The mayor of Greater Manchester, along with Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool city region, signed the agreement at the end of a visit to Ireland and Northern Ireland focused on building economic and cultural ties.The agreement includes commitments to share best practice, knowledge and experience, to facilitate R&D, investment and business collaborations, and to co-ordinate joint participation at events.Mr Burnham told the PA news agency that the agreement had come at the right time to deal with...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO