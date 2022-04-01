‘I Don’t Know How to Grieve My Friend’s Suicide’

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My twin sister has been treated for anxiety since we were 8, and our moms have always been really supportive of both of us; they never let my sister feel bad about her mental health issues. And until recently I never felt like they were favoring her over me when she needed more attention from them than I did. But we started high school this year, and it’s in person now and people are finally hanging out again—and since I get invited out a lot more than she does (if it’s not a by-invitation-only thing, I bring her along, but I can’t always do that, and she doesn’t really enjoy it even when I do), our moms have started doing something that makes me feel left out, and sometimes even angry. When I go to parties without my sister, they plan an at-home “party” for the three of them. My sister gets to choose what food they order, what movie they watch, what game they play, etc. Basically, they shower her with attention and affection.

