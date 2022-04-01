ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer cancels concert to watch Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

 2 days ago

ERIC CHURCH: (Singing) There's a cabin in a valley... Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tomorrow, bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina face off in the...

Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
North Carolina State
Person
Eric Church
Sandusky Register

FINAL FOUR: Rivals Duke, UNC in titanic clash

NEW ORLEANS — The name "Tobacco Road" misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina's two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
