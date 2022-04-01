ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Three trains broke storm speed limits, report says

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeDIP_0ewLNrns00

Rail speed limits imposed due to severe weather were broken by three trains on a single morning, investigators said.

Blanket restrictions were introduced across most of the rail network in north-west England and Scotland on February 21 as Storm Franklin brought strong winds and heavy rain.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said an Avanti West Coast service travelled at up to 125mph from Wolverhampton, West Midlands to Warrington, Cheshire, despite a 50mph limit being imposed on the route.

The driver was informed by the operator that the speed limit was only in place on a different section of the West Coast Main Line, between Penrith , Cumbria and a level crossing near Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway.

he incidents show examples of three different mechanisms which resulted in the intent of the BESR (blanket emergency speed restriction) not being met, and in trains potentially travelling too fast for the prevailing conditions

RAIB

In fact, this was the only stretch of line in the region where the temporary limit did not apply.

A London-Scotland Caledonian Sleeper train was recorded travelling at 67mph at a location 10 miles south of Penrith, where the 50mph limit was in place.

The driver had not been informed about restrictions in England.

Another incident involved a ScotRail service from Glasgow to Carlisle, Cumbria via Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

It travelled at the usual maximum speed of 70mph after passing Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, at 9.03am.

The driver had been correctly informed about a speed limit between Kilmarnock and Gretna until 9am, but was not told it had been extended until 12.30pm between Sanquhar and Thornhill.

The RAIB said: “The incidents show examples of three different mechanisms which resulted in the intent of the BESR (blanket emergency speed restriction) not being met, and in trains potentially travelling too fast for the prevailing conditions.”

After conducting a preliminary examination, it decided not to carry out a further investigation.

A previous inquiry found that six trains exceeded a reduced speed limit between Laurencekirk and Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, imposed due to forecast heavy rain on December 4 last year.

The recommendations made after that inquiry – including the need to improve how drivers are made aware of BESRs and how the restrictions are implemented – are relevant to the February 21 incidents, the RAIB added.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Newcastle train derailment causes rush-hour disruption

A train carriage derailment has caused disruption to rush-hour commuters. TransPennine Express said the carriage came off its tracks at the Heaton depot in Newcastle in the early hours resulting in some lines being blocked. They have now reopened and services, including those to Edinburgh and Liverpool, have resumed. However,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Scotland could be set for sunniest March on record

Scotland has provisionally seen its sunniest March on record, according to the Met Office whose records go back to 1919. The country recorded 155 hours of sunshine up to 30 March. Northern Ireland also provisionally had its sunniest March, with 182.9 hours of sunshine. The previous record for both countries...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Communication errors saw trains speed during Storm Franklin

Communication errors meant trains were recorded breaking speed restrictions imposed during Storm Franklin. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said blanket emergency speed limits were imposed on 21 February during the poor weather. Its investigation found three instances of speeding in Stafford, Crewe and Warrington because drivers had not been...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Gridlock at Dover as ferry shortages and bad weather cause huge queues of traffic

Dover has again been hit by gridlock as huge queues of vehicles block miles of roads near the busy port, with bad weather and ferry shortages blamed for the delays.Motorists have complained of being stuck in traffic for hours, after disruption to ferry services to Calais and Dunkirk caused huge tailbacks stretching into the town and blocking road access for local residents.The Department for Transport (DfT) has said it is aware of the situation, and ministers are understood to be scrambling to arrange for other operators to patch the gaps left by P&O Ferries, which is yet to be given...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Heavy Rain#Besr#Raib#Scotrail
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Motorists warned they will be unfairly punished for driving in 'flawed' yellow boxes, cycle lanes and failing to give way as councils are given powers to enforce minor traffic offences

Motorists are being warned they will be unfairly punished for driving in 'flawed' yellow box junctions, cycle lanes and failing to give way. The Department for Transport (DfT) will soon be able to accept applications from councils to issue fines for moving traffic offences such as yellow box misuse, making an illegal turn or driving the wrong way down a one-way street as part of efforts to promote cycling and walking.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Wythenshawe crash: Dangerous driver left pedestrian for dead

A BMW driver left a woman for dead after going through a red light and hitting her on a crossing, police said. Joshua Hartley, 32, of Oak Drive in Perth, struck Valerie Sandham as she crossed Altrincham Road in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester in August 2020. The 66-year-old was seriously injured...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Two return to island

Two rare sea eagles have returned to the Isle of Wight after flying a total of more than 10,000 miles (17,000km). The birds are part of an ongoing conservation project, run by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation. The charity said their return to the island after reaching...
ANIMALS
BBC

Gatwick Express: Non-stop train service to London resumes

Non-stop trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years. Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Cost of living: Wales will stick together says Drakeford

People in Wales will stick together in the cost of living crisis as they did in the pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Two years after the first lockdown, he said he admired the "solidarity" shown during the Covid crisis. The anniversary is being marked as Ukraine is under...
U.K.
BBC

Merseyside drink-spiking reports treble in three months, police say

Reports of drink-spiking have trebled over the past three months in Merseyside, officials have said. Nearly 200 cases were reported to police in February, compared with 68 in November, a report to Liverpool City Council has said. There were four arrests from the 198 reports made, but all resulted in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Record numbers facing long waits at A&E in Scotland

The number of people facing long waits at Scotland's emergency departments has hit its highest recorded level, new figures show. The Scottish government target is for patients to be seen and subsequently discharged or admitted to hospital within four hours. The latest weekly figures show that 8,091 were not seen...
HEALTH
BBC

Manchester Airport: More delays blamed on lack of staff

A lack of staff at Manchester Airport has led to people facing long waits for baggage collection, as the airport struggles with increased demand. The airport has suffered delays for weeks, with hours-long queues for security causing some to miss flights. On Saturday, returning passengers were told there were not...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

We visited Buckinghamshire's most isolated villages

Buckinghamshire is a beautiful county full of scenic countryside's, bustling towns and natural features. Among the picturesque landscapes lies many small villages, three of which are far away from key services - the county's most isolated villages. We visited a neighbourhood in Aylesbury Vale where three villages have been ranked...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Edinburgh Airport warns of disruption ahead of travel surge

Edinburgh Airport has warned holidaymakers to expect queues and disruption over the summer as it returns to full service. Its chief executive said the main reason was that staff numbers would not reach pre-pandemic levels in time. The airport's operations were drastically impacted by restrictions over the last two years.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy