ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

5 players to keep an eye on in the Women’s World Cup final

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVU6O_0ewLNnWC00

Defending champions England will face Australia in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could decide which team goes home with the trophy.

Sophie Ecclestone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKLEI_0ewLNnWC00

The world’s top-ranked WODI bowler, like her team, has grown into the tournament. England lost their three opening games before winning every match since, while Ecclestone returned figures of nought for 70 in her first outing and is now the competition’s top wicket-taker.She took a career-best six for 36 in the semi-finals and has claimed 20 wickets this tournament – three off the World Cup record set by Australia’s Lyn Fullston in 1982. Putting right her opening performance against the same opponents on Sunday will cement her place as the game’s best spinner.

Rachael Haynes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LWAE_0ewLNnWC00

Australia’s vice-captain is another with individual records in her sights. The opener’s 429 runs leaves her four behind the tournament’s leading scorer Laura Wolvaardt – and only 27 off Debbie Hockley’s World Cup record set in 1997.She has already punished England’s bowlers this tournament – scoring 130 in Australia’s 12-run win in the group stage – and averages 61.28 at the top of the order.

Nat Sciver

The 29-year-old all-rounder started the competition with a stunning unbeaten 109 – but it was in a losing effort against Australia.She has three more scores of 40 or more during the tournament – as well as four wickets and four catches – and her middle-order runs could be crucial for an England side whose best opening stand during the tournament is just 31.

Jess Jonassen

Australia’s 29-year-old spinner will finally get her chance in a 50-over final, having missed the 2013 showpiece through injury while Australia fell at the semi-final stage four years ago.Jonassen has overcome being dropped against New Zealand in the group stage to be her side’s top wicket-taker and goes at less than four runs an over. And England know how difficult she is to score off after her brilliant last over secured victory in the group-stage meeting.

Heather Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUrw4_0ewLNnWC00

England’s captain could become the first player to lead her country to World Cup victory in two successive tournaments. The 31-year-old is averaging 15 fewer runs with the bat than she did during the 2017 win on home soil, but her two highest scores of this year’s tournament – 53no and 42 – came in crucial victories against India and New Zealand. How England could do with another timely contribution with the bat.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Hockley
Person
Lyn Fullston
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Rachael Haynes
The Guardian

England warned to ‘expect the unexpected’ from Italy in Six Nations

There are three distinct tiers within women’s rugby at the elite level. The largest cluster consists of teams composed of amateurs and semi-professionals battling for survival and recognition. There is a much smaller pool that includes New Zealand, France and, most recently, Wales, who have a smattering of full-time rugby players in their ranks with many relying on short-term retainers.
RUGBY
The Independent

England relying on group spirit to conquer Australia in Cricket World Cup final

England pride themselves on being a tight-knit group and they have had to be at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.Even when they sat on zero points after three games, the team did not doubt each other or themselves and, after wrestling back some positive momentum, they are on the verge of a fifth World Cup title.England will take on old rivals Australia in the final and it will require all their team spirit to defeat a side that they have not beaten in ODIs since 2017.Their turnaround from a stuttering start, which featured a defeat to Australia in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects ‘tricky’ World Cup ties despite favourable England draw

England manager Gareth Southgate’s luck of the draw appeared to strike again for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and...
FIFA
The Associated Press

A look at the World Cup group stage pairings

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi possibly facing Robert Lewandowski, Spain definitely playing Germany, and Luis Suárez handed a rematch against old foe Ghana. The draw on Friday for the World Cup group stage set up some intriguing prospects, with host Qatar playing Ecuador on the Nov. 21 opening day but not in the first game.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage Four#Wicket#Bowler#Wodi#England Cricket
The Independent

England captain Heather Knight relishing bid to make history in World Cup final

England captain Heather Knight is relishing the opportunity to make history in the Women’s World Cup final against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday.Knight’s team have the opportunity to become the first England side to defend a World Cup title, despite a poor start to the tournament.England were on the brink of exiting the tournament at the group stage after opening with three consecutive losses, but a fifth-straight victory saw them book their place in a second-successive World Cup final.Tomorrow.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fDlmd9HN3Y— England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 2, 2022The England captain believes that victory in Sunday’s showpiece would be more special after their...
WORLD
The Independent

England miss out as Alyssa Healy brilliance steers Australia to seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph

England were put to the sword as Australia spectacularly won their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 71-run victory Christchurch.Alyssa Healy’s staggering innings of 170 saw Australia put on 356-5 as England’s bowlers had no answer to a batting masterclass - Anya Shrubsole’s 3-46 the only highlight for the defending champions.Nat Sciver once again steered England’s reply by battling to her highest score in international cricket with 148 not out, but it proved in vain after Shrubsole was dismissed to hand Australia the trophy once more.Having been put in to bat in the bright Hagley Oval sunshine, Australia were...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Alyssa Healy innings ‘one of the best’ – Heather Knight

Heather Knight hailed Alyssa Healy’s match-winning innings as “one of the best” she has ever seen live following England’s defeat to Australia in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch.Healy struck a sensational 170 in a 71-run victory over 2017 winners England as Australia reclaimed the title they won in 2013.Her record-breaking masterclass was the highest ever individual score in an ODI World Cup final – women’s or men’s – overtaking fellow Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.Nat Sciver hit an excellent 148 not out in reply but England struggled to chase down Australia’s mammoth total...
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: 12-try England earn 74-0 win against Italy

Tries: McKenna 2, Thompson 3, Davies, Brown, Matthews, Fleetwood, Bern, Sing, Scarratt Cons: Harrison 3, Rowland 4. England crushed Italy in Parma as they racked up a 20th successive win and stayed firmly on course for a fourth straight Women's Six Nations title. The Red Roses, who thrashed Scotland 57-5...
RUGBY
ESPN

Liverpool can rely on Diogo Jota as Mo Salah struggles to get over World Cup disappointment

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah played like a man who had just missed out on World Cup qualification as Liverpool made it 10 successive Premier League victories with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield, but as the Egypt forward struggled to shake off his Qatar 2022 disappointment, Diogo Jota showed once again that he can step up when his more celebrated teammates fail to deliver.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salon

An "alien-like" creature washed up on a beach in Australia

Alex Tan was walking on a beach in Queensland, Australia last week when he chanced upon something that caused many people to become quite puzzled. Tan, a pastor at History Maker Church, first thought the creature he was nearing was a flathead fish (or "three-meter flatty" as they're called in Australia) until he got closer and was able to take it all in.
AUSTRALIA
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy