Montgomery County, OH

Dayton Service Initiative focusing on reckless driving during enforcement operation Friday

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol FILE PHOTO

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Reckless driving will be the focus of the Dayton Service Initiative during a traffic enforcement operation on North Dixie Drive in Montgomery County Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The combined agency force will be along North Dixie Drive between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as part of the enforcement operation. Officers will focus on reckless, impaired, and distracted drivers, as well as failure to yield and seat belt violations, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a media release Thursday.

The Dayton Service Initiative releases the location and times of their enforcement operations in advance, state troopers previously said when announcing the program’s goals.

Joining in the operation Friday will be Dayton, Butler Twp. and Vandalia police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Dayton Service Initiative partnership was created, and expanded earlier this year, to reduce the number of serious injuries and deadly crashes. Part of the combined-agency goals are to conduct enforcement operations aimed at enforcing traffic laws, making sure drivers limit distractions, and are wearing seat belts.

A four-hour enforcement operation last week on U.S. 35 and I-75 in Dayton resulted in over 150 traffic stops, 129 speeding citations, including 86 of which were drivers who were 20 mph or more over the speed limit, and multiple seat belt citations.

The service initiative will release the results from the operation after its conclusion.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

