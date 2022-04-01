ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The inside scoop on the newest Biola Film

By Kate Bomar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiola Film’s winner “Guber,” written and directed by junior cinema and media arts major Juliet Lucas, is in the process of filming. The release date looms at only a month away, but the shoot process was more than what cast and crew bargained for. THE PROCESS....

IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bad Axe’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

A deeply personal example of form matching function, David Siev’s documentary Bad Axe is the story of a young filmmaker at a crossroads trying to figure out how to make a film about his family at a crossroads in a town at a crossroads as the entire world was at a crossroads. If you’ve made any missteps when it comes to how you changed your life to respond to the past two years of COVID-19 quarantining, you’ll be able to see a lot of the messy artistic truth in Bad Axe — and it’s even easier to find emotional resonance in...
MOVIES
#Biola Film
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film ‘The Kitchen’ for Netflix

A year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya is stepping up his creativity behind the camera. In his first co-writing credit, the Brit star has helped pen futuristic dystopian drama The Kitchen for Netflix alongside Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses, Gangs of London) from an original idea by Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Emmerson (Calm with Horses). Kaluuya will also produce the feature under his 59% Productions banner, while Emmerson produces for DMC Film, the production company co-founded by Michael Fassbender.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominee 'Flee' to Be Adapted as YA...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

Iconic sleepover scenes in film

For many of us now firmly entrenched in adulthood, sleepovers are something we look back on with a certain kind of nostalgia. Being able to stay up all night watching movies, sharing secrets, and consuming all the sugar we wanted with no repercussions the morning after seems glorious to us today. As does having the freedom to do it all over again because we didn’t have work, partners, or children that demanded our attention. Our schedules were wide open for yet another overnight get-together.
MOVIES
Collider

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.
MOVIES
CBS Sacramento

Marysville Temple Inspired Newest Pixar Film ‘Turning Red’

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Pixar’s newest animated movie, “Turning Red,” is a coming-of-age story about a teenager choosing between her desire to please her family and spending time with her friends. The teen is growing up in Toronto’s Chinese community and helping her mother take care of their local temple. The movie’s filmmakers took a trip to Marysville, Calif., to find inspiration for the film. “Any exposure’s awesome,” said Jon Lim, president of Marysville Chinese Community. Lim watched the film with his two children. “Representation is, oh my goodness, that’s very important because if it’s not passed on it gets lost,” he said. “They relate to...
MARYSVILLE, CA
ComicBook

A24 Horror Film X Gets Home Video Release Date

With the Halloween season still months away, there hasn't been an abundance of horror movies landing in theaters, though one of the year's most acclaimed genre films, A24 Films' X, has earned some of the year's best reviews. After making its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, X landed in theaters earlier this month and is still earning praise from audiences, but for those who aren't able to check out the film on the big screen, the film's physical media release date has been unveiled. X is slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple re-releasing 'CODA' in theatres, with subtitles

Following its Best Picture win at the Oscars, "CODA" is being given a theatrical re-release by Apple TV+, and will again be presented with with captions on all screenings. "CODA" won Apple its first three Oscars - getting Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Sian Heder, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, as well as Best Picture. To celebrate the achievement, the first time any streamer has won the top Academy Award, Apple has announced a re-release in theaters.
BUSINESS

