A state board has given final approval to plans to merge six northeastern Minnesota community college campuses into one institution called Minnesota North College. The campuses of Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Mesabi Range College in Virginia and Eveleth, Rainy River Community College in International Falls, and Vermilion Community College in Ely will operate under the new name starting May 23.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO