Katherine Zabloudil's third-party contract manufacturing business didn't falter amid factory closures and supply-chain woes, but it wasn't business as usual. As its name suggests, the Vertical Collective offers to do all things for direct-to-consumer brands, from creative direction and product development to sourcing and logistics. So when supply chains faltered, it threatened to undermine the company's promise to handle everything. Here's how co-founder Katherine Zabloudil (and her Hong Kong-based co-founder, Morgaine McGee) managed to grow revenue for the company exponentially--and land it near the top of Inc.'s ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region. --As told to Hannah Wallace.

