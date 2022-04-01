ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Weather: Sunny skies and a gradual warmup are in store through Sunday

By Amanda Cox
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It will be a beautiful end to the workweek with lots of sunshine!!

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, but this is back to a more seasonable level for early April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEGfG_0ewLMPB100

Breezy conditions will also be a factor today making it feel a little cooler at times, so keep a light jacket handy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6yKG_0ewLMPB100

The nice weather will continue this weekend giving us a chance to get outdoors. There will be a few extra clouds on Saturday with highs holding in the middle 60s. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies take over and temperatures warm into the low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VjCK_0ewLMPB100

Our next chance of showers and storms will not come until next Tuesday, so enjoy the beautiful stretch ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K134t_0ewLMPB100

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 69

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lo: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Hi: 66 Lo: 43

