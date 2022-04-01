ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Navy names ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The United States Navy says it has named a ship after the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The future USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212) will be the first U.S. Navy ship to bear her name.

The ship will be a John Lewis-class replenishment oiler ship, which are used to refuel carrier strike groups at sea.

The ships are traditionally named after civil and human rights advocates.

Ginsburg fought for women's rights and gender equality up until her death in 2020.

She died at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreas cancer.

Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro released a statement saying in part, "As we close out women's history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women's rights and gender equality,"

The future T-AO 212 is the eighth of the T-AO ships awarded to the Navy, with the first delivered in 2021. The class and lead ship T-AO 205 is named in honor of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga).

