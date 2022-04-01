ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:....

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

WGNtv.com

7-Day Forecast: Cold weather remains with mid-week warmup

Extended Outlook: Unseasonably cold weather persists through Tuesday before warm air moves in with precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures drop again by Thursday and hang in the high 40s to finish the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Transitioning to wet weather for tonight through tomorrow

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says scattered showers will lead to heavier rain after midnight Wednesday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Wednesday morning sunshine wouldn't last and unsettled weather is on the way. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state is in...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick’s Day” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day, Pine Belt!. The weather seams a bit Irish this morning thanks to a good amount of fog lingering in the area. It isn’t completely widespread or dense, but we are seeing some patchy-to-locally dense areas out there so be sure to slow down and turn off those high beams if you encounter them. Any foggy areas that form shouldn’t last too long thanks to rapid warming as southerly winds pick up and temperatures climb after sunrise. We’ll actually see plenty of sun for the first half of the day with a high near 77, but it won’t be long before active...possibly severe...weather returns. Expect the clouds to begin to gather later this afternoon, and showers to start shortly after midnight. Thunderstorms are likely around sunrise, and we’re under a “slight” (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather. The metrics aren’t impressive, but all of the ingredients are there so we’ll watch as it develops.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Say It Ain’t Snow!

So far the month of March has been the battle of the seasons, which seems to also be the case for this year! We will experience a deja vu moment Friday into Saturday. Thinking back to the first few days of the new year, temperatures went from the 70s to the low 30s. We are forecasting the same thing Friday into Saturday when we will go from 70 degrees to the low to mid-30s.
ENVIRONMENT

