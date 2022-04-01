Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day, Pine Belt!. The weather seams a bit Irish this morning thanks to a good amount of fog lingering in the area. It isn’t completely widespread or dense, but we are seeing some patchy-to-locally dense areas out there so be sure to slow down and turn off those high beams if you encounter them. Any foggy areas that form shouldn’t last too long thanks to rapid warming as southerly winds pick up and temperatures climb after sunrise. We’ll actually see plenty of sun for the first half of the day with a high near 77, but it won’t be long before active...possibly severe...weather returns. Expect the clouds to begin to gather later this afternoon, and showers to start shortly after midnight. Thunderstorms are likely around sunrise, and we’re under a “slight” (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather. The metrics aren’t impressive, but all of the ingredients are there so we’ll watch as it develops.

