Harrisburg, PA

April Pick of the Month: “The Power of Regret” by Daniel Pink

WITF
WITF
 2 days ago
WITF is partnering with Midtown Scholar Bookstore on a Pick of the Month. Read along and discover books we think you’ll like. April’s pick is The Power of Regret by Daniel Pink. From the #1 New York Times–bestselling author of When and A Whole New Mind, a...

Daniel H. Pink
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

