Public viewing in Norristown for Pa. Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash

Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a viewing for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.

Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.

Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.

"He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders," said Trappe Deputy Chief John Bolger of Trooper Sisca.

He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.

He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.

Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.

The public is invited to the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish funeral home on West Germantown Pike in Norristown from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

A public funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School.

It was a somber salute in Bucks County on Thursday as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.

Law enforcement officers from across the region came together to say final goodbyes to a friend and colleague.

The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.

He spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.