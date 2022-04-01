ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public viewing in Norristown for Pa. Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash

 13 hours ago

Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a viewing for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.

Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.

Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.

"He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders," said Trappe Deputy Chief John Bolger of Trooper Sisca.

He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.

He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.

Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.

The public is invited to the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish funeral home on West Germantown Pike in Norristown from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

A public funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School.

It was a somber salute in Bucks County on Thursday as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.

RELATED: Final farewell for Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash

Law enforcement officers from across the region came together to say final goodbyes to a friend and colleague.

The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.

He spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.

