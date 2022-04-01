Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for ‘deplorable’ Canadian residential school abuses

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday issued a new constitution for the Vatican’s central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments. Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate...
The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
Archaeologists in Mexico City made a striking discovery last year: a 500-year-old altar from the Aztec civilization, decorated with shells and 164 starfishes. The artifact, which dates to around the year 1500, was found at the Templo Mayor Archaeological site in Mexico City. The ceremonial structure features a particular kind...
The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
RIO DE JANEIRO — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led national media on tours of the new Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple on Monday as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepares to welcome tens of thousands to a public open house.
President Russell M. Nelson called for peace at this time of global conflict on Saturday morning in his welcome address to a semiannual international general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also said widespread conflict underscores the need for missionaries...
