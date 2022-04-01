ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beautiful weather expected for the weekend

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2HMs_0ewLJspR00

The forecast has completely settled down from the front that moved through the region, and that will continue through the rest of the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday with only a few fair weather clouds on tap through the morning, and leaving sunshine behind in the afternoon.

Highs will get in the mid to upper 70s with a light breeze coming in from the east around 5-10 mph.

A few showers may move through the coastal communities on Saturday morning, although they will stay fairly isolated and move through quickly.

Any rain will come to an end by lunch time and the remainder of the weekend will stay on the sunny side with temperatures back in the 80s by Sunday.

The next storm system that may impact Acadiana is going to be on Tuesday, as our next front sweeps across Acadiana.

KATC News

Warm start to week

Mostly clear skies in place tonight. We'll see those overnight lows dropping into the mid-upper 50s. Mostly sunny start to our Monday will give way to more clouds by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
