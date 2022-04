JACKSONVILLE — Some children in Jacksonville this week got up close and personal with barnyard animals during a different type of spring break camp. The Rugged Cross Farm on Wednesday had two one-day camps at its facility on County Road 4405 — one for children 5 and under and a second for children ages 5 to 12. The camp included activities like story time, barnyard introduction, a hayride and scavenger hunt, time with baby goats and a poultry egg hunt and game.

JACKSONVILLE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO