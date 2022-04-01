ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 12, shot in the head while eating inside car in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed while sitting in a car in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The tragic shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in East Flatbush. Police responded to the scene near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard after a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area.

Officers found the boy sitting in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla along with a 20-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat and an uninjured 8-year-old girl who was in the backseat.

Investigators believe the victims were eating in the car when gunfire erupted between two dark-colored sedans in the area. It appears the family members were caught in the crossfire, however, police did not say whether it was clear they were not the intended targets.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the boy dead. The woman was rushed to a hospital. Police described her condition as critical but stable. She underwent surgery and was expected to survive, police said.

The three victims are related and from the area, police said. Authorities did not immediately identify the boy who died.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning. The investigation remained ongoing.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the scene of the shooting late Thursday night.

“We’re going to do our job. We need everyone to help us end this senseless violence,” he said.

Adams pledged to get justice for the family torn apart by senseless gun violence.

“When are we going to start fighting for the innocent people of this city? I’m going to do that and this police department is going to do that. We’re going to catch this shooter,” the mayor said. “As long as we have guns and a revolving door system, we’re going to continue to come to crime scenes like this. It’s time for it to stop.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the shooting Friday morning, saying “12 years old. A life cut short, a family grieving, and an entire community traumatized. We must do more to get illegal guns off our streets and to stop violence before it starts.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

