The City of Kalispell is looking at securing a grant to make improvements on West Reserve Drive, according to the agenda for a city council meeting April 4. At the meeting, council will have the opportunity to discuss pursuing a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the project. The grant would be worth $25 million, and the overall projected is estimated to cost $33 million. The Montana Department of Transportation will reportedly provide the additional funding needed to complete the project. The application is due April 14, and grant recipients will be announced...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 35 MINUTES AGO