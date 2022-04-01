ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla. parent says new law sparks anxiety

By CNN Newsource
fox4now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first same-sex couples to marry in Florida says the new Parental Rights in...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 9

KF120
2d ago

There would be less anxiety if progressives would stop lying about the bill and giving it the misleading name in their attempt to inflame the public.

Reply
7
Bitch Please!
2d ago

Same goes with straight people...it gives me anxiety & depression knowing you want my 1st grader to be taught.

Reply
6
Diane Hunter
2d ago

Just stop already. Over this. Read what the law says.

Reply
28
