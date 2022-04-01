ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Deputies: Enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people found in NC home, 3 arrested

By Patrick Zarcone
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested in Rockingham County after they were found in possession of enough fentanyl to kill almost 20,000 people, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a release this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators, with assistance from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at 485 Old Mill Drive in Summerfield.

“Marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, various narcotic pills, seven firearms that were stolen during recent Rockingham County residential break-ins, roughly $15,000 in cash, a trafficking amount of powder cocaine (115 grams) and 38 grams of uncut, pure fentanyl were seized as a result of this search,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Citing a study by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), officials said that “the amount and type of fentanyl recovered in this search warrant would be enough to kill around 19,000 people.”

To put that number into perspective, 19,000 people is approximately the populations of Reidsville, Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville combined, according to the most recent census data.

  • Sheriff Sam Page with the items seized (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UNEk_0ewLHOiZ00
    Jeremiah Chaney (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcvBt_0ewLHOiZ00
    Tabitha Nicole Miller (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkIE0_0ewLHOiZ00
    Brandon Benfield (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office)

The seizure of the drugs, guns and cash resulted in three arrests and one citation on March 25.

The sheriff’s office announced the following arrests.

Jeremiah Chaney, 39, of Summerfield:

  • Felony possession of firearm by felon
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • Felony maintain dwelling
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of crack cocaine
  • Felony trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl
  • Misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Chaney was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

Tabitha Nicole Miller, 28, of Summerfield:

  • Felony possession of firearm by felon
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • Felony maintain dwelling
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of crack cocaine
  • Felony trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl
  • Misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Miller was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

Brandon “Tyler” Benfield, 24, of Summerfield:

  • Felony possession of firearm by felon
  • Felony possession of stolen firearm
  • Felony trafficking opium
  • Felony maintain dwelling
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Benfield was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

Emily Thorpe, 22, of Summerfield, was issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Today, investigators from the Rockingham County and Guilford County Sheriff’s Offices recovered a lot of deadly drugs and stolen guns that would have otherwise ended up on our streets”, said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in the news release. “Point blank, they saved lives. I am very proud of their hard work and commitment to keep our citizens safe.”

#Fentanyl#Guns#Marijuana#Ins#Wentworth#485 Old Mill Drive#Dea Rrb
