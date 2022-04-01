ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg Police investigating double shooting

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, the shooting took place on the corner of East Washington Street and South Crater Road, but the two victims were located on the 2100 block of North Whitehill Drive.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

