Dallas County closes some COVID testing sites

Dallas County has shut down some of its public COVID-19 testing sites. Demand for testing has dropped as the number of new cases dropped from their omicron-related peak in January.

Thursday, March 31st was the final day for the large drive-through testing site at Fair Park in Dallas. The county has also shut down testing locations that had operated at the Richland Campus, North Lake Campus and Mountain View Campus of Dallas College. The testing site at the Crawford Aquatic Center has also closed.

Dallas County is keeping several other testing sites open. Those include the Ellis Davis Field House, the T. Boone Pickens YMCA in downtown Dallas, Memorial Stadium in Mesquite and Trinity View Park in Irving. The county offers optional appointments at those locations through its web site .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram