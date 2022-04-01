World Wrestling Entertainment brings biggest show 'WrestleMania 38' to North Texas

Wrestlemania is invading north Texas this weekend, and city leaders believe it will pack an economic punch.

Thursday, World Wrestling Entertainment held day one of the Superstore Axxess inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The event provides shopping for a variety of merchandise, and decades of memorabilia to enjoy. It will also feature superstars like the Undertake, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

WWE officials say fans from all 50 states, and 47 countries, will be descending on north Texas.

There are also chances for fans to spot some of their favorite WWE superstars at a variety of events between Dallas and Arlington.

The large crowds will mean a huge economic impact across the region. City leaders expect to top $200 million. That includes revenue from transportation, lodging, food and beverage, retail sales, business services and recreational activities.

Wrestlemania 38 itself will happen Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

