With very little fanfare, an increasing number of former Utah collegiate distance runners are making their mark in the professional ranks on the road and track. Shortly after turning pro in December, Conner Mantz, BYU’s two-time NCAA cross-country champion, won the U.S. Half-Marathon championships. Rory Linkletter, another former BYU runner, was 10th in the recent New York City Half Marathon.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO