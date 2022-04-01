Cannabis stocks have had an intense week. The U.S. House of Representatives has begun floor consideration of a bill to legalize cannabis at the federal level. On April 1, the full chamber is expected to vote on it.

Members of the House will have the opportunity to debate the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would decriminalize marijuana, remove it from the scheduled substances list, and impose excise taxes on sales. The act was approved on March 30 by the House Rules Committee.

Even if the bill passes the House, there is still more to come. The Senate will need to approve it before marijuana can be considered legal.

Although nothing is certain yet, legalization being debated at high levels excites investors who are eagerly awaiting this moment. Among the beneficiaries of legalization, we highlight Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report, which climbed over 500% in 2018 when cannabis was legalized in Canada territory. It's currently one of the major names in the cannabis industry.

Here are some short-term catalysts that may surface for Tilray stock amid eventual legalization.

Figure 1: Tilray Stock: Marijuana Legalization Is Only the Beginning Tilray

Open Gates for Institutional Investors

Because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level in the U.S., many large firms are unwilling to risk investing heavily in cannabis companies yet.

Experts suggest that cannabis stocks have not really been put to the test, because more established institutions haven't actually begun to look at this industry with a long-term investment outlook. In the case of Tilray, only 15% of its shares are held by institutional investors. And the top three holders each own less than 2% of the company's total shares.

In addition, the so-far unprofitable and speculative nature of cannabis companies has been a major deterrent for large institutions to consider significant investments.

With legalization, the cannabis industry should reach a maturity that will attract large institutional investors. This will naturally incur a strong cash inflow in the industry and therefore provide more value to cannabis companies' shareholders.

The FOMO Play

Tilray stock is one of the most popular tickers among retail investors on Reddit. The federal legalization of marijuana could generate a very strong fear of missing out (FOMO), leading Reddit investors to pile into Tilray shares.

This FOMO behavior has often been noted among investors in meme stocks, SPACs, growth stocks, tech stocks, and other speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. It's no different with cannabis stocks. As a key company in the industry, Tilray could enjoy a sudden increase in trading volume the moment legalization occurs.

Tilray Can Penetrate the U.S. Faster Than Others

Full legalization would bring $100 billion to the weed industry by 2030. Tilray is currently in a very beneficial position, based on its experience in the Canadian market and in the larger European market, where Tilray is currently the leader with a portfolio of relevant brands.

Tilray's entry into the American market should be easy thanks to the company's comfortable balance sheet, growing and distribution know-how, and other business initiatives beyond the traditional cannabis market.

Also, Tilray's ownership of part of MedMen would be a big step for Tilray to gain market leadership once legalization occurs. In six states where cannabis is legalized, MedMen has 24 retail locations.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Tilray is ready to jump into the American cannabis market immediately, given all that it has been building and achieving up to now.

