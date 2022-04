Last week we told you that the City of Lawton Utility Division was implementing the new software to allow new ways to access and pay your utility bill with the City of Lawton. On Saturday, we were informed that the new Self Service Portal is now open! This system will allow citizens will be able to pay their bills, sign up for the auto-draft, opt in for text and email alerts, etc.

