Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia -media

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday his ministry will give a positive opinion on a prosecutor’s request to transfer the case regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster Haberturk reported.

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move that comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. The court is set to hold its next hearing on April 7. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

