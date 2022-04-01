ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Audacy stations that are perfect for all your weekend plans

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jKvP_0ewLErPZ00

Whether you’re working for the weekend or soaking up all those out-of-office vibes, no weekend is fully complete without a perfect soundtrack!

With Audacy’s hundreds of exclusive stations , we have weekend music to suit any and all moods. If you’re looking bliss out and chill out, take things up a notch and get dancing, or sing along to all the greatest hits while in the car we have your options locked and ready to rotate.

Check out Audacy’s top weekend listening stations!

Weekend Zen

Weekdays are for what you do, weekends are for who you are. Weekend Zen creates the perfect zen vibe for your life, one song at a time. You’ll hear artists like Bob Marley , Coldplay , Kenny Chesney , John Mayer , U2 , Dave Matthews Band and many more. Press play and take a moment for yourself.

The Motivation Station

Whether it’s a great workout, or errands, or chores around the house… you’ve got stuff to do! We’ve got the soundtrack. The Motivation Station brings you bops to keep your head in the game and your energy up, from Britney Spears , Lil Nas X , The Killers, Paramore , Outkast and more.

Dive Bar Karaoke

You know those songs that everyone just knows, that you can’t help but sing along to at your favorite watering hole? Dive Bar Karaoke is an entire station of those songs. So raise a glass to music from Journey , The Killers , Neil Diamond , Spice Girls , Snoop Dogg and more. Make wherever you are your favorite dive bar, just press play.

