19-year-old River Rouge man accused of shooting, killing his grandmother

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) -- A 19-year-old River Rouge man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his grandmother.

Jordan Dow is charged with second-degree murder after 61-year-old Lela Dow was found shot to death inside her home on Wednesday.

According to Fox 2 Detroit , Lela's body was found in the Forest Street house the two shared during a welfare check, after a coworker called police and reported her missing from work.

River Rouge Police Deputy Chief Dasumo Mitchell told Fox 2 that Jordan is believed to be the last person to see her alive and was brought in for questioning.

Jordan is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail on charges of murder and felony firearm possession.

He is also being held on a tether violation related to a different case where he is charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

Police said Jordan is cooperating with the investigation, and so far no evidence has turned up that the he and his grandmother had a negative relationship.