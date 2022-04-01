ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Rouge, MI

19-year-old River Rouge man accused of shooting, killing his grandmother

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THxNh_0ewLEpe700

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) -- A 19-year-old River Rouge man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his grandmother.

Jordan Dow is charged with second-degree murder after 61-year-old Lela Dow was found shot to death inside her home on Wednesday.

According to Fox 2 Detroit , Lela's body was found in the Forest Street house the two shared during a welfare check, after a coworker called police and reported her missing from work.

River Rouge Police Deputy Chief Dasumo Mitchell told Fox 2 that Jordan is believed to be the last person to see her alive and was brought in for questioning.

Jordan is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail on charges of murder and felony firearm possession.

He is also being held on a tether violation related to a different case where he is charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

Police said Jordan is cooperating with the investigation, and so far no evidence has turned up that the he and his grandmother had a negative relationship.

Comments / 0

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
River Rouge, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
River Rouge, MI
Crime & Safety
Radar Online.com

Florida Mom Admits to Killing Daughter After Reporting Her Missing

A former Navy sailor told police her daughter was missing. Then they found the child’s malnourished and tortured remains buried in a shallow grave. Now, the mom faces the prospect of never walking free again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#County Jail#Fox 2 Detroit
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy