South Brunswick Township, NJ

COVID-19 spike forces South Brunswick High School to release students early

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in New Jersey, a fact that is particularly evident at South Brunswick High School. The school is dealing with an outbreak among the student body – 150 students have either tested positive for the virus or are dealing with symptoms.

The outbreak in South Brunswick is contained to the high school and has been traced to a district event held last week called “Temptasia.” Because of the positive cases, the school went to half days on Thursday and Friday.

Masks are no longer required at schools statewide. The South Brunswick district has said that masks are optional. But following this outbreak students at South Brunswick High School will be required to wear masks in school and on the school bus. Masks will be required through next week.

Superintendent Scott Feder says in a statement, "We will follow the data and expect to see a steady decline in cases and then move back to a mask optional environment."

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, the number of students testing positive for the virus jumped dramatically on March 30. Twenty-one students tested positive on Wednesday, and an additional 27 on Thursday.

But the numbers are also rising around New Jersey. Even Gov. Phil Murphy contracted the virus.

Data from the state Health Department shows 1,237 new cases on Friday, with a rate of transmission back up over one. Officials also confirmed an additional 41 deaths.

South Brunswick High School will resume its regular schedule on Monday.

Feder is urging students to stay home of they feel sick or are showing any symptoms of the virus.

