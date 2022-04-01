ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

The nation’s oldest active park ranger retires at 100

By Sareen Habeshian
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

(KTLA) – Betty Reid Soskin, the country’s oldest active ranger in the National Park Service, retired Thursday at 100 years old.

Over the past decade and a half, Soskin has shared with parkgoers her personal experiences and the efforts of women from diverse backgrounds who worked on the World War II Home Front. She has led tours and public programs, sharing her experiences and observations at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond.

Soskin, who celebrated her 100th birthday in September, spent her last day providing an interpretive program to the public and visiting with coworkers, according to a statement from the Park Service.

“To be a part of helping to mark the place where that dramatic trajectory of my own life, combined with others of my generation, will influence the future by the footprints we’ve left behind has been incredible,” the ranger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8qPX_0ewLCsVY00
National Park Service Ranger Betty Reid Soskin smiles during an interview at Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif., on July 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Soskin’s interpretive programs at the Richmond park have illuminated the histories of African Americans and other people of color, and her efforts demonstrate how her work has impacted the way the Park Service conveys such history to audiences across the U.S., the agency said.

YPD responds most often to South Side gas station

“Betty has made a profound impact on the National Park Service and the way we carry out our mission,” Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a written statement. “Her efforts remind us that we must seek out and give space for all perspectives so that we can tell a more full and inclusive history of our nation.”

In the early 2000s, Soskin participated in scoping meetings with the City of Richmond and the National Park Service to develop the general management plan for Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park. She worked with the park service on a grant funded by Pacific Gas & Electric to uncover untold stories of African Americans on the home front during WWII, which led to a temporary position working with the service at the age of 84.

“Being a primary source in the sharing of that history – my history – and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” Soskin said. “It has proven to bring meaning to my final years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgBy7_0ewLCsVY00
The National Park Service shared a photo of Betty Reid Soskin, the country’s oldest active ranger, on Sept. 22, 2021.

In 2011, Soskin became a permanent National Park Service employee and has since been leading public programs and sharing her personal remembrances and observations at the park visitor center.

Later, in 2015, she was selected by the park service to participate in a national tree-lighting ceremony in at the White House and to introduce President Barack Obama in the nationwide telecast.

Soskin suffered a stroke in 2019 and spent months in physical therapy. She returned to work in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Youngstown shooting sends 2 to hospital

The century-old ranger grew up in a Cajun-Creole, African American family that settled in Oakland after a 1927 flood devastated New Orleans, according to her biography. Her family “followed the pattern set by the black railroad workers who discovered the West Coast while serving as sleeping car porters, waiters, and chefs for the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads: they settled at the western end of their run where life might be less impacted by southern hostility.”

In a 2015 interview with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Soskin said her great-grandmother was born into slavery in 1846 and lived to be 102.

During World War II, Soskin worked in a segregated union hall as a file clerk. In 1945, she and her husband, Mel Reid, founded one of the first Black-owned music stores, Reid’s Records, which closed in 2019.

Soskin has also held positions as staff to a Berkeley city council member and as a field representative serving West Contra Costa County for two members of the California State Assembly.

Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park will celebrate Betty’s retirement on April 16. Details can be found on the park’s website.

Learn more about Soskin’s story and watch her recorded programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
Richmond, CA
Sports
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Sports
Cat Country 102.9

Why Are Flags in Montana Currently at Half Staff?

You may have noticed that all the U.S. and state flags at the Billings Logan International airport, city buildings, and other locations throughout the state were at half staff today. Why are all flags throughout Montana currently at half staff?. According to the Stars and Stripes Daily, the status of...
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Reid Soskin
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
Interesting Engineering

Colorado resident who chose legal composting is now soil

The unnamed Colorado resident who chose to be composted after their death instead of opting for a cremation or burial has now been laid to rest, NBC News reported. Cremation and burial are the most common ways of laying a person to rest after their death. While the former results in emissions, the latter takes up real estate and also carries the risk of embalming fluids reaching the groundwater. For those, who want to leave this world, with as little impact as possible, there is a new way out, called Natural Reduction. In simpler terms, it is composting the body into the soil.
COLORADO STATE
WUSA

Longtime MotorWeek host Pat Goss of Maryland dies

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story about the gas tax holiday in Maryland. Pat Goss, longtime host of "Goss' Garage" on the MotorWeek network, died unexpectedly Saturday. He was 77. For 41 seasons, the DMV car expert lived in Lanham-Seabrook, Md., and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#Richmond Park#Retirement#Railroads#Ktla#The National Park Service#The Park Service#Ap Photo#African Americans#Ypd
Wyoming News

Women’s Rights National Historical Park

- Seneca Falls, New York - Visiting info: Park grounds are open Dawn to Dusk On July 19, 1848, the first women’s rights convention began at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Here, activists unveiled the Declaration of Sentiments, which argued for women’s equality and suffrage, and was signed by 68 notable women and 32 men, including the movement’s leader, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To this day, Seneca Falls is regarded as the birthplace of American feminism. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, located in the area, tells the story of this conference as well as women’s subsequent decades-long fight for equal treatment. Visitors can listen to outdoor, ranger-led talks, wander through a handful of permanent exhibits, and tour a number of historically significant buildings like Wesleyan Chapel and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house (which she referred to as “the center of rebellion”).
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
IE Voice

2020 Census: 18.8 Million Americans Miscounted

An analysis released by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed the 2020 Census undercounted Black people, Hispanic people and Native Americans and overcounted White and Asian populations. The report was released on March 10 and estimated that approximately 18.8 million were not correctly counted in the census. Counting for the 2020...
CALIFORNIA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Discover Some of Montana’s Oldest Historic Schools

We saw this morning that Rapelje school is going to have their all-class 100-year reunion. So that triggered my interest in some of the oldest schools in Montana. As far as colleges go Rocky Mountain college here in Billings was established in1878 making it the oldest college. What about some...
RAPELJE, MT
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy