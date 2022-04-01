ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28 th , the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the CEO/ President of the Odessa Family YMCA expressed her gratitude for the local non-profit being chosen to operate the City of Odessa swimming pools.

“We look forward to providing Odessans a fun and safe space to cool down in the summer heat, as well as offer jobs for those seeking employment for the summer season,” said Crissy Medina.

To celebrate the local non-profit managing all city pools and aquatic centers the Odessa Family YMCA is hosting a grand opening celebration on Memorial Day, May 30th. “The Odessa Family YMCA is excited for this opportunity to serve West Texans in another capacity in our community,” said Medina.

If you’re looking to be a part of the Odessa Family YMCA, there are several open positions the organization is trying to fill ahead of the summer season.

Odessa Family YMCA is seeking lifeguards, pool managers, cashiers, concessions, and concession managers to join their facility. Lifeguard certification classes will be held this month from April 9 th through the 10 th and April 30 th through the 1 st of May.
Anyone interested can call the Odessa Family YMCA at (432) 362-4301. For more information or to register for lifeguard certification classes, stop by 3001 E. University.

For those interested in renting swimming pools there are several options available:

– Woodson Park – $385 per hour

– Sherwood Family Aquatic Center – $385 per hour

-Odessa Family YMCA Aquatic Center – $200 per hour (2-hour minimum)

– Floyd Gwin Pool – $105 per hour

For more information and to book a pool party, call the Odessa Family YMCA.

