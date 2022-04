54 million acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management aren’t meeting the agency’s own land-health standards. Data released today reveals that 54 million acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management fail to meet the agency’s own “land-health standards.” While standards vary between states and bioregions, they generally measure biological conditions, including soil health, water quality, plant species diversity and the quality of habitat for threatened and endangered species. The standards define the minimum benchmarks land managers need to achieve and maintain in order for landscapes to function and be used sustainably.

