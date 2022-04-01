ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Man Found Stabbed in Front Yard of Chino Hills Residence

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago
The victim of a stabbing was located in the front lawn of a residence Thursday night in Chino Hills. Tony V / KNN

Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A stabbing on Thursday night in the city of Chino Hills left one male adult wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isLxn_0ewLBjqS00
Firefighters rendered aid to the victim and then transported him to a local area hospital. Tony V / KNN

Around 10:30 p.m. Mar. 31, Chino Valley Fire Department and Chino Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to Norte Vista Drive for reports of a stabbing.

Arriving firefighters located a male adult with stab wounds laying in the front yard of a residence and immediately rendered aid to the victim. The male was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to a neighbor, one person was taken into custody.

This news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Key News Network
Key News Network

10K+

Followers

458

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS LA

Man, 26, Fatally Shot In Front Of Bar In Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from San Fernando. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting that occurred in front of a bar in the 15400 block of Chatsworth Street in Mission Hills. When they arrived, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk, unconscious, not breathing, and suffering of a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed but the man died at the scene. No witnesses have come forward. Anyone with more information was asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
MISSION HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Chino Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Stab Wounds#Chino Hills Sheriff#Norte Vista Drive
Q106.5

Bangor Police Release Name of Man Found Dead at Capehart Residence

A man, who police found dead in a home in Bangor, the day after St. Patrick's Day, has been identified. According to Lt. Brent Beaulieu, of the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Division, officers responded to the home, located on Blue Hill East, a section of Capehart. Authorities arrived just before 3:30 PM on the afternoon of March 18, after someone placed a 911 call from the residence.
BANGOR, ME
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police: Man’s body found tied, handcuffed in Woodland Hills

Authorities are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened last week in Woodland Hills. The body of a Riverside County man was found Thursday at a residence on the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Police said the man’s body was lying on the floor in a room; his feet were tied together, his […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
click orlando

Man found shot to death in front yard of Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night. Police said they got a call regarding gunshots near the intersection of Lipscomb Street and W.H. Jackson Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom...
MELBOURNE, FL
KGET

Man killed after losing control of vehicle on Rosedale Highway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Monday after losing control of his vehicle on Rosedale Highway west of Renfro Road. David Shane McGowan, 43, collided with another vehicle and was pronounced dead not he scene around 6:42 p.m. The Bakersfield resident was driving a BMW when he collided […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
458
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy