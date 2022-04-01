Man Found Stabbed in Front Yard of Chino Hills Residence
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A stabbing on Thursday night in the city of Chino Hills left one male adult wounded.
Around 10:30 p.m. Mar. 31, Chino Valley Fire Department and Chino Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to Norte Vista Drive for reports of a stabbing.
Arriving firefighters located a male adult with stab wounds laying in the front yard of a residence and immediately rendered aid to the victim. The male was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
According to a neighbor, one person was taken into custody.
This news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
